Second Ripley man arrested in connection with August murder

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, along with Lauderdale County sheriff’s detectives, opened an investigation into the incident the day it happened.

Officers arrested DeBerry on Jan. 3 and charged him with first-degree murder and felony unlawful possession of a weapon.

DeBerry remained at the Lauderdale County Jail on $125,000 bond.

This was the second arrest in connection with Peat’s death. Cornelius Orlando Phillips, 33, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.