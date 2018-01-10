Community shows thanks on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

A man paid for six Mt. Juliet officers’ lunch Wednesday at Blue Moon Barbecue in Lebanon.

“They were on break from court, “said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “This kind Mt. Juliet resident wanted to express his appreciation for their service. [It’s] much appreciated.”

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were honored in several ways by various organizations in the community. Students at Sam Houston Elementary School recognized School Resource Officer Scott Osborn. Deputies Chris King and Madeline Jennings were invited to Bellwood Assisted Living to visit with the residents there.

“We would like to thank everyone who took time out of their day to send words of encouragement and support to our officers during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “Thanks again for all of your support.”

The Association of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1004 brought a variety of baked goods to the Lebanon Police Department.

“Thank you, ladies and gentleman, for your support and gift of kindness,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.