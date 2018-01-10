Holmes, Banks receive trial dates in March

Holmes was charged Jan. 19, 2017 with two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping. Holmes previously had a trial scheduled for Sept. 6, 2017 and Nov. 15, 2017, but both were rescheduled. His trial is now set for March 7 at 9 a.m. in Wilson County criminal court.

Since 2004, Banks was charged with four counts of failure to pay child support, failure to appear, two counts of violation of parole, assault and aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old.

Banks’ trial regarding the aggravated sexual battery of a child charge will begin March 1 at 9 a.m. in Wilson County criminal court.