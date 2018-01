According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the man stepped into the street at about 6:55 p.m. on South Cumberland Street, where was hit by the vehicle. The man died at the scene from injuries he sustained as a result of the incident.

No arrests were made or citations issued as a result of the incident. The victim was a resident of Cedarcroft Home in Lebanon, but police didn’t release his name.

The investigation remained ongoing.