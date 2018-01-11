Officers shut down area after gunshots heard

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers responded at about 9 a.m. to a 911 hang-up call at a home on Partridge Court. When they arrived, they heard what sounded like gunshots from inside. The officers closed off the area around the house for safety.

Further investigation revealed the gunshots came from a loud airsoft-style gun that was shot at a dog. Police took one man into custody. The identity of the man wasn’t yet available. Officers reopened the area at about 9:50 a.m.

The incident remained under investigation.