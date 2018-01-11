logo

Mt. Juliet Police

Officers shut down area after gunshots heard

Jacob Smith • Jan 11, 2018 at 10:50 AM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

Mt. Juliet police officers shut down an area around Partridge Court in Mt. Juliet on Thursday morning after they thought they heard gunshots from inside a house.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers responded at about 9 a.m. to a 911 hang-up call at a home on Partridge Court. When they arrived, they heard what sounded like gunshots from inside. The officers closed off the area around the house for safety.

Further investigation revealed the gunshots came from a loud airsoft-style gun that was shot at a dog. Police took one man into custody. The identity of the man wasn’t yet available. Officers reopened the area at about 9:50 a.m.

The incident remained under investigation. 

Recommended for You