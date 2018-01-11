Sheriff’s office collects clothes, blankets for homeless

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, all patrol cars will keep blankets and warm clothes with them to hand out during shifts, as needed.

Sheriff’s deputies will also deliver collected items to known locations populated by homeless people periodically throughout the cold weather season.

“We hope for the community’s support in donating any items, to ensure we keep the homeless of Wilson County warm this winter,” said Moore. “We will have a location in our lobby for donated items available to be dropped off at any time.”

The items most needed for the homeless include hats, blankets, gloves, reusable hot hands, thermal wear, socks, shoes, coats, jackets, hoodies, sleeping bags, waterproof items, tents and plastic bags to hold dry clothing.

Anyone who needs to make pickup arrangements for items may contact Madeline Jennings at 615-444-1412, ext. 234 or mjennings@wcso95.org.