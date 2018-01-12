ATF offers reward in Kentucky gun store burglary

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky State Police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are working with the ATF in the investigation.

On Tuesday, at least four unknown suspects burglarized the store by forcibly gaining entry and stealing an undetermined amount of guns.

The ATF offered a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and the ATF in which the NSSF matches the ATF’s reward in cases that involve the theft of guns from federally licensed firearms retailers. The ATF works closely with members of the gun industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of guns.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867 or the Owenboro Area Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Information may also be sent to atftips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may be submitted by using the Reportit app available from both Google Play and iTunes stores or at reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.