Knoxville man shoots police officer

Wilson is wanted by Knoxville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

On Thursday, a Knoxville police officer pulled over Wilson. Wilson got out of his vehicle and started shooting the officer, hitting him at least once.

Wilson is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. According to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart, he is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations and has a history of violence. Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to his arrest.