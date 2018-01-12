logo

Knoxville man shoots police officer

Staff Reports • Today at 3:31 PM

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Ronnie Lucas Wilson, 31, of Knoxville to its top 10 most wanted list.

Wilson is wanted by Knoxville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

On Thursday, a Knoxville police officer pulled over Wilson. Wilson got out of his vehicle and started shooting the officer, hitting him at least once.

Wilson is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. According to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart, he is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations and has a history of violence. Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to his arrest. 

