Multiple indictments served in local roundup

Many of the violations were for the sale or use of pharmaceutical opioids, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, drug addiction has led to overdoses throughout the county, and authorities are working together to hold drug dealers accountable and get the drugs off the streets.

“This is just the beginning of efforts to combat the drug sales and usage in this county,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We are seeing more and more families affected by drug addiction, and we will continue our efforts in arresting these violators who are feeding into these addictions. People are dying in their homes and on the street from overdose. We will continue to investigate these cases extensively, while working with each agency, and go after each drug dealer that is affecting our communities.”

Officers served 20 indictments Friday morning out of 45 that were handed down and will continue to serve the remainder in the next few days.

• Ladonte Ojuan Jennings, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Otis Ira Campe Coffee, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of schedule IV drug violations.

• William Dallas Stithem, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule IV drug violations.

• Robert Stanley Morton, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale, simple drug possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.

• Angela Dawn Engelhardt, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Perry Oneal White, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

• Darrel Ray Nelson, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

• Mary Darlene Bates, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Fredrick Lashane Garrett, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of schedule I possession, schedule IV drug violations, schedule III drug violations and two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

• Kayla Marie Black, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of schedule VI drugs for resale, simple drug possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.

• Teresa Charlene Joyner, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and counterfeit controlled substance possession.

• Travis Anthony Spicer, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs and failure to pay child support.

A hold was also placed on Steven Wilhite, James Holt, Delonte Smith and Joshua Farmer, who remained in jail in other counties.