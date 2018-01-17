Mt. Juliet police officer steps up to help young boys in the cold

On Tuesday night, two young boys came into the lobby of the Mt. Juliet Police Department with their father where, according the Capt. Tyler Chandler, Sgt. Scott Fulton noticed the boys weren’t dressed for the freezing weather.

“They didn’t have any jackets or hats or anything,” said Fulton. “One of them didn’t have any shoes on and only one sock.”

Fulton immediately went to Walmart and bought the young boys jackets, warm socks and stocking caps to ensure they would stay warm.

“I imagine any of our officers would have done the same thing,” said Fulton.

According to Fulton, the boys came in with their dad, who was having an issue with his medication that caused him not to be in his normal state of mind.

Officers were able to get in touch with the man’s wife, who assured them he wouldn’t normally take his children out in the cold without proper clothing. She took her husband and children to a nearby hospital, where he was able to get his medication corrected.

“It wasn’t like a case of negligence or anything like that. He just wasn’t thinking properly because of his medication,” said Fulton.