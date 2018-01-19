Applications now available for Citizens Trooper Academy

Classes in Nashville start March 6 at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Training Center. Sessions will run from 6-9 p.m. weekly.

The 10-week academy consists of about 30 hours of training, which is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens will receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel. Topics covered will include investigations, special operations, homeland security and many other areas of the patrol, as well as driver’s license and handgun permit issuance.

Participants must be at least 21 years old, available to attend weekly three-hour sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements and have no criminal history.

Applications are available by sending an email to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov.

The deadline to register is Jan. 23. Applications must be returned to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov by that date for processing.

For more information, contact Sgt. Bill Fitzgerald at 615-743-3907.