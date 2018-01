TBI agents began an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that involved three Sevierville police officers in April. Ashley Nicole Green, 32, of Morristown, reported the officers sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The investigation revealed the incident apparently didn’t happen.

On Jan. 5, a Sevier County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Green with false reporting. On Tuesday, Green was arrested and booked in at the Sevier County Jail on $7,500 bond.