Car burglary suspect caught after chase

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Detective Bryan McDonald saw a vehicle at about 9 p.m. that matched the description of a vehicle involved in several car burglaries earlier in the evening.

The driver sped away when deputies tried to stop it and led them on a chase through several Lebanon streets that included Maryland Street, Coles Ferry Pike, Forrest Avenue and Castle Heights Avenue.

The driver got out of his car at Sam Houston Elementary School and ran from deputies. The officers captured him after a brief chase.

Deputies identified the suspect as Michael James Bayle, 23, of Lebanon. Bayle was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

The investigation remained ongoing as Bayle may be linked to several car burglaries in Lebanon.

“The investigation is ongoing as to how many car burglaries the suspect was involved in,” said Bryan. “Officers were vigilant in the information given to them and acted accordingly. This is another example to make sure your vehicles remain secure and to also not leave any valuables in them.”