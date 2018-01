According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the large skimming device was equipped with a camera to capture personal identification numbers as they were typed on the keypad.

Photos of the suspect were caught at the bank.

Chandler said the public is encouraged to always check to see if the ATM appears normal when using the card reader. If the ATM appears tampered with and/or screen malfunctions, the bank’s management should be notified immediately.