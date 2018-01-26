Lebanon police Lebanon police seek theft suspects Jacob Smith • Today at 3:32 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com Lebanon police detectives seeks the public’s assistance to identify two suspects believed to be involved in the theft of a wallet at Walmart on South Cumberland Street. The two suspects were caught on surveillance video walking into and leaving Walmart. Anyone who can identify the suspects or has any information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Payne at 615-453-4319 or brandon.payne@lebanontn.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.