Sheriff welcomes law enforcement to Wilson County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in association with the Tennessee Gang Investigators Association will direct the gang specialist training for the next three days.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, law enforcement officers from across the state came to the event, to which the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will play host.

“They will be here through Wednesday in the East-West Building of the fairgrounds,” said Moore. “[Monday] is a basic course, [Tuesday] will be the intermediate and Wednesday will be the advanced.”