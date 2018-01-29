TBI investigates Murfreesboro officer-involved shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents continued to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.

Preliminary information indicated several law enforcement agencies in Rutherford and Bedford counties tried to arrest Jesse Caldwell, 23, on warrants charging him in connection with several crimes in the past week.

On Sunday, Murfreesboro police officers saw a vehicle Caldwell was suspected of stealing and chased him to a location in the 500 block of Twin Oak Drive. There, an officer exited his vehicle, identified Caldwell and shot into the vehicle. Caldwell was not shot but sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

After Caldwell was examined and treated at a local hospital, authorities booked Caldwell in at the Rutherford County Jail.