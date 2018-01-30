Non-emergency phone lines down in Mt. Juliet

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the emergency 911 line remained operational as they worked to get the phone lines restored.

“Non-emergency lines remain down,” said Chandler on Twitter at about midnight. “City IT director is working through the issue with our telecom provider, who feels the issue is a routing problem related to other phone carriers. Emergency 911 lines are operational.”

Early Tuesday morning, officials discovered the problem was not with the Mt. Juliet equipment, rather an exchanger in Lebanon was not properly sending calls to the Mt. Juliet area. The non-emergency phone lines remained down Tuesday.