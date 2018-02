The indictment alleges that King, while employed at a Portland company as a controller, embezzled about $235,000 over a 23-month period, beginning in June 2014.

King allegedly concealed the fraud by creating fictitious vendor accounts in the company’s accounts payable system and then issued check made payable to himself and linked to the fake vendors.

If convicted, King faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.