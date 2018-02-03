Chase ends in wanted suspects caught

Officers went to Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant at 300 Pleasant Grove Road at about 12:13 a.m. in response to the burglary. An officer arrived and saw the suspects leave the restaurant in a Ford F250 pickup. The suspects didn’t stop.

Officers chased the suspects to Interstate 40 westbound, where the chase ended at the Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane intersection in Nashville.

The suspects’ truck hit a minivan with a man and woman inside it at the intersection. Officers arrested both suspects without incident. One officer was injured, but it was not related to an assault. Wilson County sheriff’s deputies assisted Mt. Juliet officers in the chase and arrest, and Metro-Nashville police officers investigated the crash.

The driver, identified as Jimmy Galindo, 31, of Nashville, was wanted for more than 19 warrants in Davidson, Williamson, Sumner and Dickson counties. Galindo’s driver’s license was revoked, and he has a lengthy criminal history related to assault, illegal drugs, burglary and theft. The passenger, identified as Donnie Meadows, 31, of Nashville, also had a revoked driver’s license and a lengthy criminal history related to assault, illegal drugs, burglary and theft.

Mt. Juliet detectives were investigating two recent Mexican restaurant burglaries, and it is possible Galindo and Meadows are suspects in multiple Mexican restaurant burglaries in Mt. Juliet and across Middle Tennessee, police said.

Galindo was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, unlawful possession of burglary tools, theft of a motor vehicle, felony evading arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting stop, felony vandalism and third offense driving on a revoked license. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained on $65,000 bond.

Meadows was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, unlawful possession of burglary tools, felony vandalism, resisting stop, misdemeanor evading arrest and unlawful possession of a schedule I drug for heroin. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained on $28,000 bond.

Police said he investigation remained ongoing, and several additional charges would be forthcoming.