Watertown man attempts to hide drugs in traffic stop

Robert Jacob Hardison, 27, of Watertown, was pulled over for a non-working taillight Jan. 25 by a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy. According to DeKalb County sheriff Patrick Ray, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle when he was talking with Hardison.

Hardison admitted to having used marijuana and hydrocodone earlier in the day. He also agreed to take field sobriety tests, but performed poorly on them.

During the stop, the officer discovered that Hardison was on probation for a previous offense and that his license was suspended in October 2017 for failure to show proof of insurance and that he had continued to drive even after getting a citation in Wilson County for driving on a suspended license.

The deputy searched Hardison’s vehicle and found a Jennings .22 caliber gun, which was illegal since Hardison was under the influence. The deputy also found drugs in the car including six green pills believed to be ecstasy and three separate baggies of crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, which were in a metal tin on the driver’s side floorboard along with scales and separate baggies.

The deputy also found a white pill believed to be hydrocodone while searching Hardison.

When he was put in the back of the deputy’s patrol car, Hardison pulled a silver container from his pants and put several pills from that container in his mouth and the seat of the car.

After Hardsion admitted to the officers that he had other drugs in his home, they conducted a probation search of the residence and found 37.19 grams of a leafy substance believed to be marijuana along with another baggie of meth and more scales and baggies. The total weight of all four baggies of meth found during this investigation totaled 3.6 grams.

Hardison was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, possession of a handgun while under the influence, tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell. His bond was set at $73,000 and his court date will be Feb. 15.