Nashville man faces federal firearms charges after six-hour standoff with police

The complaint was filed in response to an incident Wednesday where Jones is alleged to have fired several rounds from a pistol, after which he barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Tony Sudekum public housing development and continued firing at responding Metro-Nashville police officers.

According to the charging document, Jones got upset with his 11-year old daughter and took her outside the apartment and began firing rounds into the ground. Metro-Nashville officers arrived and saw Jones inside an apartment. Jones slammed the door and subsequently shot at responding officers on several occasions, including SWAT officers. One round hit an officer. After several hours, Jones left the apartment, and officers arrested him.

Officers received a search warrant shortly thereafter and found several spent shell casings, a cocked .357 caliber revolver, a .38 caliber revolver and parts from a .9 mm pistol inside the apartment. Additional gun parts and boxes of ammunition were recovered Thursday from the apartment.

The complaint also alleged Jones was convicted of aggravated robbery in Davidson County in 2007 and also convicted of aggravated robbery in Hamilton County, Ohio in 2009, relating to armed bank robbery. Jones was released from custody in Ohio in December 2016 and paroled to Mississippi.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.