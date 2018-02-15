Lebanon police seize drugs in home search

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, when Bryan arrived at the home around 6:01 p.m., Mahajara Kies, Lori Kies’ husband, met Bryan and gave him permission to search the home for Lori Kies, but she was not found.

During the search, Bryan noticed a box, which had drug paraphernalia sitting on top of it. Mahajara Kies and several other residents denied ownership, but all gave consent to search the box, which Bryan discovered contained a white powdery substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bryan called in the drug unit, and officers found other drugs in the home, including methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills, along with additional paraphernalia used in the distribution of illicit drugs.

Officers seized the drugs and paraphernalia, and the investigation remained ongoing.