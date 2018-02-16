Student charged after Wilson Central threat

Wilson County sheriff's Lt. Scott Moore said a female victim called the department Thursday night about 10 p.m. after a verbal argument with the male suspect, which resulted in the suspect commenting that he “would do harm” to the victim and Wilson Central High School on Friday.

“Officers went out and made contact with the suspect and parents, and the suspect was transported to the Wilson County sheriff’s office and interviewed by detectives. From the statements that were made, we were able to develop charges on the suspect,” Moore said.

“Obviously, when we think of assault, we think of a physical altercation. Assault can also be a direct threat on a person if you put them in imminent fear of their safety and welfare,” Moore said.

Moore said he immediately notified school administration about the incident. Wilson Central principal Travis Mayfield notified parents about the incident.

“In situations like this, we can not share details, identity or specifics about it. I know it’s difficult, but know that we all take the safety of students very seriously. Any threat made is taken very seriously. It’s important to talk to your students about any comment made in regard to school violence are considered real threats,” Mayfield said.

“We take all threats seriously and will prosecute any student who makes a direct threat on an individual or the school itself, even if the student(s) do so in a joking manner,” Moore said. “These situations are not something to joke about or make a mockery of, and we will work collaboratively with school administrators to maintain a safe environment.”