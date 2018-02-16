Threats of violence at schools garner attention

Karen Broadway said Thursday her son, a student at Mt. Juliet Middle School, was bullied and threatened by a group of two to three other students. Broadway said the group told other students they were going to jump her son.

The situation came to a climax last Friday when her son was at a birthday party, along with the group of students who were bullying him. The group was asked to leave after they got in the boy’s face. The bullies allegedly responded about 20 minutes later by sending a Snapchat of a gun with the text, “I’m on my way.” The children at the party told their parents, and Wilson County deputies were called and started an investigation.

Broadway said since the incident, the school and sheriff’s office have not done enough to ensure the safety of the children at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

“The only proof I have is 30-plus kids that confirm the Snapchat with the gun,” said Broadway. “But the very thought that this child has access to a gun and his violent history is enough for me. So are we going to wait for an incident like [Wednesday] in Florida before we open our eyes?”

After Broadway’s post, rumors began to circulate on social media about a gun found at the school and the school placed on lockdown. Both Johnson and Moore denied the rumors.

“We haven’t issued a report, because none of it happened,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, the school resource officer did look into the incident from the birthday party and turned the report in to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We don’t get threats and not report them,” said Johnson. “Why would we ignore something like that in the wake of the Florida shooting?”

Johnson cited an incident at Wilson Central High School on Thursday night where a student was charged with assault after he threatened to “do harm” to a girl victim and other Wilson Central High School students Friday.

“When there is a real threat, we immediately take action,” said Johsnon.

According to Moore, Wilson County detectives investigated the threats made at the birthday party. He couldn’t specify as to what exactly the Snapchat contained, but he said after consulting with the district attorney, the detectives couldn’t find enough probable cause to charge the suspects.

“We tend to believe everything we see on Facebook or Twitter,” said Moore. “We’re continuing to monitor the situation, and we’ve told the parents to contact law enforcement if there is any further bullying or threats, but we’ve talked to all parties involved. I felt we were diligent in our efforts.”

Broadway said she would continue to push the issue until she feels enough is done to make the students at Mt. Juliet Middle School safe.

“I make this vow to my children and yours, I will not stop until something is done,” said Broadway. “Thank you to all the parents and concerned citizens for the messages and phone calls. Pray that I’m overreacting here. Sadly, I think the school and the authorities are underreacting.”