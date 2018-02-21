Lebanon Citizen’s Police Academy to begin next month

Citizen’s Police Academy is a free series of classes held each Thursday in an eight-week span that involves lectures, presentations and hands-on activities to teach citizens more about law enforcement. It is also a way for participants to get to know police officers.

“This stimulating and informative program will give each attendee a better sense of the Lebanon Police Department and the issues concerning everyday operations,” said Chief Mike Justice. “Citizens will also have a better understanding of their role in the community-oriented policing philosophy.”

Through the educational program, officers hope to foster better communications between citizens and the police who serve their community.

The academy meets Thursday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the Lebanon Police Department.

An application must be completed to participate in the academy. Those applications may be found in the lobby of the police department at 406 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon or online on the department’s Facebook page.

Applications must then be submitted in person, faxed, mailed to the department or emailed to pjhardy@lebanontn.org.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and consent to a criminal history record check.

For more information, contact the public information office at 615-453-4398.