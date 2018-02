TBI agents started an investigation after they received a complaint Friday that Amber Marie Rinaldi-Fletcher, 26, of Wichester, committed perjury when she testified Feb. 15 in a murder trial in Bedford County.

Agents learned Rinaldi-Fletcher, the defendant’s wife, provided testimony in the trial that contradicted previous statements she gave to the TBI.

On Friday, Rinaldi-Flethcer was charged with aggravated perjury. She was booked in at the Bedford County Jail on $100,000 bond.