Dogs, cat, pig rescued in Lebanon animal cruelty case

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers responded Thursday morning to a house at 380 Franklin Road for a domestic violence situation. The officers found two women and a young child at the home with about 30 dogs, a cat and a medium-sized pig.

Wilson County Animal Control officers responded and determined the animals were in deplorable conditions.

Ashley Nicole Maness, 34, and Ashley Norma Stevens, 33, were arrested on charges of domestic violence, reckless endangerment and pending charges of animal cruelty. Social workers with the Department of Children’s Services took the child.

Wilson County Animal Control officers assisted in the rescue and will care for the animals as they are held for court proceedings. Hardy said a veterinarian would examine all of the animals.

“If you would like to donate food, treats, toys or other supplies, you may do so in person at our Animal Control Facility at 1017 Sparta Pike in Lebanon,” said Hardy.