Tips help police capture most wanted

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the department received several tips through its tip line and social media about the possible whereabouts of Robert Lawrence Day, 54, of Lebanon, and Tracy Robert Nunley, 37, of Lebanon.

“Information given to us by citizens allowed us to track both of them down,” said Moore.

Nunley was found in Washington County where authorities there arrested after Wilson County deputies called and told them where he might be staying. Day was found in Lebanon, and when Wilson County deputies caught up with him, they tacked on a resisting arrest charge.

“We appreciate the assistance from our citizens by giving us information, which allowed us to take two individuals that committed crimes against other persons off the street,” said Moore.

Nunley was charged Monday with two counts of violation of probation and booked at the Wilson County Jail without bond. Day was charged Saturday with domestic assault, resisting arrest and two counts of violating conditional release and booked at the Wilson County Jail where he remained on $2,500 bond.

Since the partnership started more than three years ago between The Lebanon Democrat and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to feature most wanted suspects each week in the newspaper and online, about 75 percent of those featured are either turn themselves in or are arrested, mostly through citizens’ tips. The sheriff’s office provides most wanted suspects to The Democrat to be featured.