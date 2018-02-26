logo

Spencer man indicted, charged in January homicide in Cumberland County

Staff Reports • Today at 5:07 PM

COOKEVILLE – A joint investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in indictments for a Spencer man in connection to a January homicide in Sparta.

TBI agents began the investigation of the Jan. 20 murder of Albin Buechel in his home in the 400 block of Arthur Seagraves Road at the request of 13th district Attorney General Bryant Dunaway. During the investigation, authorities discovered Billy Joe Wannyn, 47, of Spencer, as the man responsible.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wannyn with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery. They served him with the charges at the Cumberland County Jail where he remained on unrelated charges.

