Former president of Houston-based drug company convicted in $50 million drug scheme

Smith was the former president of the Houston-based pharmaceutical company, Cumberland Distribution Inc.

The charges stemmed from an indictment in January 2013, that alleged a 32-month, $50 million drug diversion scheme. The convictions came after a five-day trial before visiting U.S. District Judge Billy Wilson. Smith’s co-defendants, Charles Jeffrey Edwards, 56, and Brenda Elise Edwards, 47, both of Houston, previously pleaded guilty to related charges and will be sentenced at a later date.

The evidence at trial established from December 2006 through August 2009, Smith and Edwards bough millions of dollars of prescription drugs from unlicensed suppliers who had previously bought the drugs from patients in and around New York and Miami. In most instances, Smith had the drugs shipped to Cumberland’s Nashville warehouse where they were cleaned, sorted, re-packaged and shipped to independent pharmacies across the country. Generally, the diverted drugs included drugs used to combat HIV/AIDS; antipsychotic medications; anti-depressants; blood pressure medications; diabetes medications and others.

Smith and Edwards also had drugs shipped from the unlicensed suppliers to shell companies in Louisiana and Arkansas. Although the companies were licensed to sell drugs, the two used them as pass-through companies to create the appearance that Cumberland was buying drugs from licensed suppliers, when, in fact, Cumberland was buying diverted drugs from unlicensed suppliers in New York and Miami. The drugs that arrived at Smith’s shell companies were forwarded to Cumberland’s Nashville warehouse and re-sold to independent pharmacies.

To conceal the drugs’ true origins, Smith and his co-conspirators provided false documentation to Cumberland’s pharmacy customers.

Numerous pharmacies reported problems with drugs they bought from Cumberland, including prescription drug bottles containing the wrong medicine; the wrong dosage information; and foreign objects inside. At trial, several witnesses testified at least one bottle of prescription drugs sold by Cumberland contained Tic Tacs instead of medicine.

On May 14, 2009, the FDA executed a federal search warrant at Cumberland’s Nashville warehouse. Afterward, to evade authorities, Smith and his co-conspirators rented another warehouse, used freight forwarding companies to receive drug shipments, set up private email accounts, purchased burner phones and hired a private pilot to fly drugs to Nashville. Their scheme resulted in gross proceeds of more than $50 million.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of mail fraud. He also faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for his conspiracy and false statements convictions when he is sentenced later this year.