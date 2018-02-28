Wanted Nashville suspect caught in Lebanon with drugs, weapon

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, an officer stopped Carl Frazier Sr., 66, of Lebanon, on Monday at about 6:30 p.m. Frazier was identified as a convicted felon and had an active warrant from Metro Nashville. He was arrested without incident.

After Frazier gave the officer consent to search his vehicle, a .25-caliber handgun, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside. Frazier reportedly had baggies of what was believed to be marijuana, a baggie that contained a white powdery substance and several narcotic prescription pills.

Frazier was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained Wednesday on $9,000 bond.