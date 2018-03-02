Two suspects charged in Washington County overdose death

In November, TBI gents with the drug investigation division, along with Johnson City detectives, started an investigation into a drug overdose that resulted in the death of a Washington County man.

During the investigation, agents learned the victim bought heroin believed to be laced with fentanyl shortly before he overdosed.

Further investigation revealed Tasha Willams, 43, and Darlicia Yvette Jordan, 32, were the people responsible for giving heroin to the victim.

“The top priority for drug dealers is making money,” said assistant director of the TBI’s drug investigation division T.J. Jordan. “We want dealers to know we are coming after them, and they will face more consequences than ever before if the drugs they’re selling kill someone.”

“In situations where we have evidence that links a dealer to an overdose death, we will prosecute,” said 1st Judicial District Attorney Tony Clark. “It’s crucial that we begin targeting the opioid epidemic from all angles, so this is just another way we can hold those distributing these drugs accountable.”

This week, a Washington County grand jury returned indictments that charged both women in connection with the victim’s death. Williams was charged with reckless homicide, sale of schedule I controlled substance in a drug-free school zone, delivery of schedule I controlled substance in a drug-free school zone and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold. Jordan was charged with reckless homicide, sale of schedule I controlled substance in a drug-free school zone and delivery of schedule I controlled substance in a drug-free school zone. Both women were arrested Friday morning and booked in at the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond.