Marion County man charged in South Pittsburg killing

The alleged killing happened Monday at a home in the 300 block of Chance Road in South Pittsburg. A call came in to Marion County dispatchers shortly after 5 a.m. about a man who was found dead at his home.

South Pittsburg police officers and Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the body of Buford E. Reyna Jr., 19. During the investigation, agents identified Kordell Griffin, 21, an acquaintance of the victim, as the person responsible for his death.

Griffin was charged Monday night with criminal homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked in at the Marion County Jail, where he remained without bond.