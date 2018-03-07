One shot in Robertson County officer-involved shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents opened an investigation into the incident that happened shortly after 5 p.m. at exit 112 off Interstate 65 North and Highway 25 in Robertson County.

A trooper was running a radar in the median on Interstate 65. He witnessed a sport-utility vehicle driving fast northbound and tried to stop it. The vehicle got off at exit 112, ran a stop sign and made a sharp left turn onto Highway 25.

The vehicle hit a tractor-trailer and went down an embankment, where it stopped. According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, when the trooper arrived at the scene, the driver, Batey, got out of the SUV and pulled a gun out, so the trooper shot him.

Batey was taken to a Nashville hospital by helicopter, and a gun was found near his vehicle. Niland didn’t release the trooper’s name.