Four members of Clarksville motorcycle gang face death penalty for murder

A superseding indictment returned in January charged 15 of the defendants with various crimes related to the investigation, including racketeering conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and large-scale drug trafficking. As of Jan. 18, all of the defendants were in custody except Stephen Cole, also known as “Lurch.”

Wednesday’s indictment charged four additional members and associates of the Clarksville Mongols with the kidnapping and killing of Cole and additional crimes. The four additional defendants were William “Flip” Nelper, 49, of Trenton, Kentucky; William “J.C.” Boylston, 27; Jason “Country” Meyerholz, 43; and Christopher Wilson, 35, all of Clarksville.

The indictment detailed allegations of violent criminal activity and drug trafficking in and around the Clarksville area that started around March 2015 and continued until the return of the indictment.

It alleged, among other crimes, Boylston, Meyerholz and Wilson kidnapped Cole, a member of the Clarksville Mongols, at gunpoint Nov. 19 and stripped him of his personal property, including his shoes, wallet and cellphones.

Boylston and Meyerholz then took Cole to Nelper’s home in Trenton, Kentucky, where they killed him, disposed of his body and burned evidence of the crimes. All four defendants were charged with the kidnapping of Cole that resulted in his death.

Additionally, Boylston, Meyerholz and Nelper were charged with murdering Cole in aid of racketeering. If convicted, all defendants face a minimum of life in prison and possibly the death penalty.

The indictment also charged Nelper, Boylston and Meyerholz with the racketeering conspiracy and charged Nelper with large-sale drug trafficking and money laundering. The indictment further charged Meyerholz as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.