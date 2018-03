TBI agents began investigating in August 2015 an alleged theft of money from Cookeville Chiropractic by an employee. At that time, Christie Buford, 40, was employed as a secretary at the business.

On Monday, the Putnam County grand jury returned indictments charging Buford with theft over $2,500. She was arrested Thursday by officers with the Cookeville Police Department and booked into the Putnam County Jail on $5,000 bond.