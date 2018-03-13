Sheriff’s deputies recognized

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan started the award for deputies who have gone above and beyond their normal duties.

“Many times, all you hear are the unfortunate stories where you see a small percentage of officers across the country making a bad decision,” said Bryan. “We want to recognize those who take that extra step in keeping our community safe, and with that being said, there are a lot of great things law enforcement is doing.”

On Aug. 7, both deputies confronted a person posing as a sheriff’s deputy trying to get a Wilson County inmate released.

“Through their attention to detail and investigative skills, both deputies contained the situation and notified their supervisory team,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “Warren and Cato assisted in the preventing the escape of a dangerous felon from the Wilson County Correctional Facility, which was paramount in the protection of the citizens of Wilson County.”

Bryan presented the two with their award and congratulated them for their act of exceptional service.