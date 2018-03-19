Cocaine distribution investigation leads to seizure of drugs, guns, cash

The investigation by the Metro Nashville specialized investigations division major case task force and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents led to Thursday’s arrest of Alvaro Santos-Mendez, 36, and Hector Herrera, 29, during a vehicle stop in Nashville. Recovered during a search of the vehicle was $89,500 hidden inside the middle console area.

Officers conducted surveillance at Santos-Mendez’ Nashville home saw Veronica Gomez-Guerra, 42, enter briefly and then leave with a bag of money. During an interview, Gomez-Guerra told detectives her boyfriend, Santos-Mendez, told her to retrieve the cash after his arrest.

Seized during the execution of a search warrant at the home were 8 kilograms of cocaine, 16 grams of heroin, digital scales, two guns and $127,461.

All three suspects were charged with money laundering. Additionally, Santos-Mendez and Gomez-Guerra were each charged with felony heroin and cocaine possession and felon in possession of a weapon.