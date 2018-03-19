Sixth arrest made in connection with 2016 double homicide

On Oct. 21, 2016, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began a joint investigation with Hardeman County sheriff’s investigators into a double homicide that happened in Toone.

The agents discovered Armour was involved in the double homicide of Joe “Joe Duke” Robertson, 38, and his 13-year-old son, Jarvarrie “Joe Joe” Robertson.

Agents arrested Armour Thursday and charged him with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and filing a false report. He was held at the Hardeman County Jail.

It’s the sixth arrest in connection with the 2016 incident. The five others accused are Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer, Jeremy Jamer, Marquenton Williams and Erica Beard, who were previously charged and await trial in Hardeman County.