TBI investigates three officer-involved shootings

The first was an incident that happened Friday afternoon in Jonesborough.

Just before 1 p.m., Jonesborough police received a complaint concerning possible drug activity at a hotel. When they arrived, officers encountered Mark Clinton Harrell Jr., 26, of Church Hill, in the parking lot, who pulled out a knife and threatened to cut himself before he ran away.

The officers chased him and ordered him to drop the knife, but he wouldn’t. At some point during the second confrontation, Harrell reportedly moved toward one of the officers with the knife. The officer shot Harrell, who was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

Also on Friday, James Vaughn, 49, of Clarksville, barricaded himself in an apartment of a family acquaintance in Clarksville. Vaughn was the ex-boyfriend of a woman who went missing recently in Middle Tennessee.

Authorities went to the apartment where Vaughn had barricaded himself and attempted to discuss the matter with him. However, during an initial period of several hours, he showed no willingness to cooperate with officers and refused to communicate with them.

The situation escalated further, and Clarksville SWAT officers broke in through the door at about 1 p.m. Vaughn shot several times in the direction of the officers.

Subsequent efforts to diffuse the situation, including tear gas and negotiation efforts, were unsuccessful and, at about 3:30 p.m., SWAT officers again broke in and were met by Vaughn holding two guns. He reportedly pointed the guns at the officers, who shot him several times, killing him. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The third incident happened when Tullahoma police officers tried to interview James Bradford Shelton, 47, in connection to an assault investigation where he was the alleged perpetrator, at his home.

During the confrontation, Shelton reportedly would not cooperate or comply with officers. An officer reportedly used a stun gun unsuccessfully in an attempt to subdue him. The situation further escalated and resulted in at least one officer shooting Shelton in the arm. He was then taken to the hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.