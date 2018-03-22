Partnerships find success to stop food stamp fraud

The State Law Enforcement Bureau agreements between the TDHS and agencies give investigators more tools to catch business owners who are fraudulent and use another person’s SNAP EBT card for profit or SNAP recipients who are sell their own cards. Under the agreement, investigators have access to buy information and actual EBT cards to conduct undercover selling operations.

One SLEB agreement with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department recently led to three high-profile cases against business owners accused of running SNAP fraud operations.

TDHS Inspector General Todd McKinney said the agreements could additionally be helpful in fighting other community concerns, including drug trafficking, stolen property, identity theft, prostitution and gang activity.

“This program offers law enforcement agencies resources to address crime beyond just SNAP fraud,” said TDHS Inspector General Todd McKinney. “It can be a way in the door to prosecute a variety of problems communities are facing.”

In addition to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, TDHS has working agreements with the Lebanon Police Department, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Police Department, 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Greenbrier Police Department.