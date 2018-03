Charius Darel Ross, 36, of Humboldt, was arrested after agents discovered he was at a home in Milan. TBI agents, U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast regional fugitive task force agents and Gibson County SWAT members arrested him without incident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s aviation unit also provided aerial assistance.

Humboldt police and TBI agents charged Ross with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He remained in the Gibson County Jail.