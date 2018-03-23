Twenty-five arrested during drug enforcement roundup in Henry County

The Metro Crime Unit is comprised of Paris police officers, Puryear police officers and Henry County sheriff’s deputies.

Early Friday morning, 25 suspects were arrested without incident during a roundup in Henry County. Nineteen of the suspects were targets of the investigation, and an additional six suspects were taken into custody, who were not targets of the operation.

During the 18-month investigation, numerous purchases of illegal drugs were made at people’s homes and from their vehicles at pre-arranged meeting locations. In addition to predominantly buying methamphetamine and cocaine, marijuana and illegally diverted prescription pills were also bought during the investigation.

“The TBI will continue to prioritize community impart operations like this by relentlessly pursuing those who are selling drugs in our state,” said TBI drug investigation division assistant director T.J. Jordan. “Let me be clear. You will not be allowed to sit back and sell your poison in our rural communities with impunity. Regardless of whether you are dealing in small or large amounts, we’re coming for you.”

All those arrested were taken to the Henry County Jail and have various bond amounts based on their individual cases. The TBI and Metro Crime Unit received additional assistance in the arrests from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole, Community Corrections, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, Weakly County Sheriff’s Office, Puryear Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, TBI’s Aviation Unit and THP’s Aviation Unit.

Those arrested in Friday’s drug enforcement roundup included:

• Towana M. Williams, 46, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs and aggravated child abuse.

• Michael Aldridge, 32, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

• Timothy E. Dunlap, 49, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

• Desmond Howard, 23, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of schedule VI drugs.

• Ricky Kinley Jr, 55, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Mitzi Barker, 45, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Kendra Bomar, 30, was charged with sale and delivery of schedule IV drugs.

• Vicky Boss, 52, was charged with drug fraud.

• Hunn Hadley, 45, was charged with sale of schedule III drugs and driving on a suspended license.

• Ronnie Hart, 57, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Amy Hepner, 38, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs with intent and two counts of sale of schedule II in a school zone.

• Cheryl Holder, 44, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

• Ashlyn Hovis, 24, was charged with deliver of schedule II drugs and deliver of schedule III drugs.

• Ronnie Marcus, 65, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Dewana Moore, 40, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs

• Maleon Moore, 41, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

• Shirley Overby, 57, was charged with sale of schedule IV drugs.

• Carol “Laney” Phelps, 53, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

• Michael Taylor, 38, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Additional suspects arrested during the roundup, who were not targets of the operation, included:

• Maranda Tharpe was charged with simple possession of schedule IV drugs.

• Garron Crafton was charged with simple possession of schedule II drugs.

• Steven Miller was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia or contraband in a penal institution.

• Ramada Clark was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Stephanie Mitchell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jarvis Bowen was charged with reckless endangerment.