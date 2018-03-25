Wanted suspect charged after he crashes car, flees

Emergency responders were called to a crash at about 8:45 a.m. at North Mt. Juliet Road and Creekwood Drive.

Bystanders told responders the driver, later identified as Raymond Acosta, 24, of Hermitage, ran from the scene.

Officers arrived in the area, and they were able to find Acosta hiding in a nearby wooded area, where he was arrested. He was also wanted in Nashville for a probation violation and found to be driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Further investigation revealed Acosta exhibited signs of impairment, and officers determined he was impaired at the time of the crash. No one was seriously injured nor required medical transport as a result of the crash.

Acosta was charged with third offense DUI, second offense driving on a revoked driver’s license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and evading arrest. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained on $8,000 bond.