Wilson County Sheriff’s Office gives thumbs down to texting and driving

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, April is nationally recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Agencies participate in the campaign to promote safe driving habits and increase awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Throughout April, the THSO will use #ThumbsDownTN to promote the campaign via social media.

“Distracted driving has led to numerous accidents across Wilson County, and these statistics continue to rise,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “There were a significant number of crashes documented statewide, as well, and we will work diligently to educate drivers on this ever-growing problem. Young adults oftentimes emulate what their parents are doing; so it’s important that parents are also sending the right message to their children by setting the appropriate example.”

In 2017, there were 24,781 traffic crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor, according to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network. Of those crashes, 120 were fatal.

“Texting and driving is a serious issue,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “The slightest distraction could lead to a fatal crash. We caution all drivers to remain focused and alert at all times. The THSO and law enforcement partners are cracking down on distracted driving in our shared mission to Drive to Zero Fatalities across Tennessee.”

For more information, or to learn more about texting and driving, visit tntrafficsafety.org/distracteddriving.