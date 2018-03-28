Wilson County sheriff’s lieutenant helps out in Honduras

“Every time I go, it opens my eyes to something new,” said Moore. “The poverty in Honduras is really bad, and when you see homes that have nothing but a dirt floor, no showers to bathe in, no washer or dryer to clean your clothes and no electricity for the majority, it really puts your own life in perspective.”

Moore said, while he normally goes on mission trips with a large group, this trip was just he and his wife. He said he struggled with the decision to go at first due to the dangerous nature of the country.

“Honduras was considered the murder capital of the world for a lengthy period of time due to the ongoing battle between drug cartels and well-known gangs,” said Moore. “God has protected not only my own family, in which I have carried both of my children to, as well, but all of the members from our church each time they have gone.”

Moore and his wife worked with various feeding centers to help feed families and many villages where the poverty is significant.

They also ministered to each of the families. Moore recalled one specific instance during his second trip where he was inspired by the worship of a community.

“We were invited to a church in one of the villages,” he said. “The church had no roof and no flooring. They had begun to build this church but ran out of money and resources to finish it. On that night, while we were attending, a heavy thunderstorm with torrential rainfall began during the service. As we thought it might get cancelled, they continued to worship. God spoke to all of us there, and I truly believe that he gave us the wisdom to help the church out by helping them to finish their building project, because of the faith shown by them continuing to worship despite very inclement weather.”

Moore said the church is currently finished with a roof and flooring.

Moore said he plans to continue to work in Honduras and said the service he’s given there has blessed him more than anyone could ever know.

“We take so many things for granted here in the United States,” he said. “People have asked, ‘Why don’t you do mission work here in the United States where there are people struggling?’ My answer is simple. God has called me to Honduras, and I’m going to follow His instructions. People are in need everywhere you go, and many people are doing great things where they are called to go.”