Community celebrates Joe Bowen Day

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and city officials declared March 29 as Officer Joe Bowen Day in Lebanon.

Bowen died earlier this month on his way home in DeKalb County following an overnight shift. He was a five-year veteran with Lebanon police and had 10 years of law enforcement experience.

He was married and had two children, a son and a daughter.

Select businesses throughout Lebanon donated a portion of their earnings Thursday to the family of Bowen.

Southeast Impressions, Iddy & Oscar’s and the Jewelers were three of those businesses.

Southeast Impressions printed and donated shirts to the Bowen family, as well as set up an online store where people can purchase an Officer Joe Bowen Day shirt. All proceeds from shirt sales will go to the Bowen family.

“First, thoughts and prayers to his family, and thoughts and prayers to all the family of police, fire, military and first responders, as well. Seeing the community come together is a great thing. Lebanon is a small town, but small towns make great communities,” said Ben Spurlock with Southeast Impressions.

Joy Pine and Kim Holbrook with Iddy & Oscar’s said the tragedy hits home in several different ways.

“I can’t imagine the pain, suffering and heartache that she’s experiencing, and anything we can do to make things a little bit easier on her, we’d love to do,” said Pine, who said the tragedy touched the mother community. “It was eating at me. I wanted to help in any way I could.”

“It’s also gratitude toward the police department and what he gave and sacrificed in his personal life and time to devote to the community being a servant of the people. We’ve very appreciative of them,” said Holbrook, who said the Bowen family’s law enforcement history speaks volumes. “That lets me know the dedication that his family had to this city.”

“The great thing about small business is when something tragic happens, you can help out the community,” Spurlock said.

“When you’ve lived here your whole life, it’s a part of you. You feel like a big family. Just to be able to help in a small way – any way – is an honor,” Holbrook said.

“Being in the jewelry business in Lebanon for more than 20 years, you get to know lots people,” said Shawn Smith, owner of the Jewelers. “We have a close-knit small business community, and most of us are friends with many of the men and women in law enforcement. They are here for us when we need them. It was only natural for us to step up and give back. Today's efforts are a small step in helping Officer Bowen’s family.”

Other participating businesses included 525 Designs, Affordable Carpet Care, Anytime Fitness, Asante Master Salon, Beauty Boutique, Blackwell Realty – the Kirby Team, Car Request, City Limits Café, Chain ReAction Mystery Adventures, Chick-fil-A, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Downtown Antiques, Friends ‘n’ Stiches, Libelle Beech Salon, Lynch Tree Service, Mary Kay Cosmetics – Bonita Brandon, Nashville East-Lebanon KOA, Matilda Jane Clothing – Shanda Holleman, Necole Jacobs, Split Bean Roasting, Sweetchicks Treasures, the Faith Store, the Gun Room, Urban Mills Promotions, Wilkie's Outfitters and Zaxby's.

Michael Reagan portrait

Renowned portrait artist Michael Reagan recently presented a sketch drawing of Bowen to his father, Officer Dwayne Bowen. Reagan has done portraits for five U.S. presidents, countless celebrities and Gold Star families of fallen heroes and soldiers of war.

Officer Joseph Bowen Benefit Men’s Softball Tournament

The Officer Joseph Bowen Benefit Men’s Softball Tournament will take place April 14 at 8 a.m. at Bill Page Ballpark.

Nearly a dozen teams will play in honor of Bowen, who loved softball, according to his coworkers. The event will also feature a male emergency personnel beauty contest, and Bowen’s daughter will crown the winner.

For more information, contact tournament director Kenneth Whitehead at 615-464-7038.