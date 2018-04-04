logo

Lebanon police

Lebanon police seek assistance identifying shoplifter

Staff Reports • Apr 4, 2018 at 5:57 PM

The Lebanon Police Departments seeks assistance to identify a shoplifter who stole several items from Walmart on March 14 around 5:50 p.m.

The man wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and surveillance cameras caught him at the store.

Anyone with information should contact Lebanon police Sgt. Tim Murray at 615-453-4404.

