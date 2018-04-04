Three suspects charged with murder after joint investigation

At the request of 20th District Attorney Glenn Funk, on March 6, 2017, TBI and GBI agents joined to investigate the death of Luis Antonio Lopez, 27, of La Vergne.

On Jan. 10, 2017, GBI agents began an investigation after Lopez’s partially burned body was found in a wooded area near Dalton, Georgia. The agents discovered Lopez was killed in Davidson County. The agents found three friends of the victim, Hector Ruiz, 30, Kevin Palacio, 25, both of Antioch, and Roberto Viera-Aybar, 24, of La Vergne, apparently killed Lopez and disposed of his body.

On March 19, a Davidson County grand jury returned indictments that charged Ruiz, Palacio and Viera-Aybar each with first-degree murder.

On March 25, Ruiz was served in the Davidson County Jail, where he was serving time on unrelated charges. His bond was set at $500,000.

Palacio and VIera-Aybar were in a Georgia jail after they were arrested on charges related to the case. Both had holds placed on them pending extradition to Nashville.